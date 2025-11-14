An update has surfaced regarding a story we published here on the website earlier today related to tonight’s TNA Turning Point 2025 special event at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Regarding the circulating story about Mike Santana not answering calls or texts and no-showing TNA Turning Point, one source has confirmed that the situation is a work.

A TNA official attempted to feed that narrative to the source and other outlets, with many biting.

This was the first time someone in an official capacity tried to work their audience through direct false communication with the media.

According to one source, as of 2 pm. EST., former TNA World Champion Mike Santana had not arrived to the building. Talent call time for the show was scheduled for 1 pm. EST, and multiple sources noted his absence when the window came and went. Santana dropped the TNA World Championship to Frankie Kazarian during last night’s special live episode of TNA iMPACT at Full Sail, but his status became a bigger question mark when he also failed to appear for a scheduled meet-and-greet immediately after the event. According to those within TNA, the word circulating among talent is that Santana has not responded to calls or text messages from the company throughout the day. When reached for comment, TNA officials did not respond. Mike Santana is advertised for tonight’s TNA Turning Point 2025 main event, where he is scheduled to join forces and team with “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin to take on the Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner duo of Nic Nemeth and the newly crowned TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian. As of press time, there’s no confirmation on whether he will make the show.

