Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI are both exiting New Japan Pro-Wrestling, signaling a significant shake-up for the promotion.

Rumors began swirling on April 1 when Tokyo Sports reported that Naito was no longer under contract with NJPW. While the timing initially led some to believe it was an April Fool’s joke, the story quickly proved to be legitimate. Talks between Naito and NJPW had reportedly stalled, with the two sides unable to come to terms on a new agreement.

Sources indicate the 42-year-old Naito has been weighing his future in recent weeks. Although injuries have taken their toll on his performances in recent years, he has continued to be a major attraction for the company.

Naito isn’t the only NJPW star working without a deal — several other talents have yet to ink new contracts but remain active on the roster.

Back in 2018, WWE reportedly expressed interest in signing Naito, though he later revealed he declined the offer. As of now, there’s no expectation that Naito will join AEW.

Naito is expected to wrap up his time with NJPW in early May, and while his departure is confirmed, there’s said to be a possibility of a return somewhere down the line. BUSHI, his Los Ingobernables de Japon stablemate, is also set to leave the company.

