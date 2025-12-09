Leon Slater’s weekend bookings just took an unexpected turn, and multiple promotions are weighing in on what went down.

Both wXw and RevPro confirmed over the weekend that Slater had been pulled from his scheduled matches. That news landed just hours before WWE revealed a major change of plans for the rising star.

During the December 8 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the company announced that Slater will team with Je’Von Evans this Saturday in Washington, DC. to challenge for the WWE World Tag-Team Championships, as they will be taking on current title-holders AJ Styles and Dragon Lee at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

That announcement caught independent promotions off guard.

Before WWE made things official on Monday, wXw sources told us that Slater’s withdrawal had been chalked up to “scheduling” issues. The group noted they’ve long understood how packed the X-Division Champion’s calendar is, but this particular booking wasn’t last-minute.

It was agreed upon back in March.

wXw even structured their schedule around Slater’s TNA commitments to ensure he could appear, and he was described as “positive and helpful as usual” during his most recent dates with the promotion.

Once WWE publicly confirmed Slater’s match, wXw sources said the situation lined up with what they “kind of expected.” Still, they would’ve preferred a heads-up before the announcement, especially since this coming weekend is considered one of the biggest events on their calendar.

The concern wasn’t directed at Slater, rather, the feeling was that the situation put him in an “unfortunate” spot.

On the TNA side, the response was far more upbeat. Company sources spoke positively about Slater getting the WWE spotlight, calling it yet another sign of the continued partnership between the two promotions.

Slater, the current TNA X-Division Champion, is also heading toward a contract year. His deal with TNA is set to expire in late 2026, adding an extra layer of intrigue to his increasingly busy schedule.

(H/T: Fightful Select)