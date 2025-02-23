On February 22nd, during a TNA taping in Orlando, Florida, Man Like DeReiss made an appearance for the promotion, competing in one of the opening matches of the event. Sources within the UK wrestling scene indicate that DeReiss’ appearance was actually a tryout for the rising star. Earlier this week, reports surfaced that WWE had expressed interest in signing DeReiss, with talent within the company actively pushing for him. As of now, he has not signed with TNA.

If TNA were to bring him on board, DeReiss would be in familiar company, as he is one half of the tag team Boisterous Behavior alongside Leon Slater.

One source described DeReiss as a must-sign talent, stating that TNA would be “nuts” not to pick him up, adding that he is “good to go.” A major name in British wrestling echoed this sentiment, noting that those in the UK scene have long recognized his star power—now, it’s set to shine even brighter. Across the British wrestling community, from talent to promoters, the response to DeReiss’ opportunity has been overwhelmingly positive.

