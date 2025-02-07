– As noted, Kevin Owens teased signing a new five-year contract extension with WWE in an interesting post on X today. In a brief update, one source has confirmed the news, noting the new deal that “The Prize Fighter” signed was indeed for five years, and officially began on the day of the WWE Royal Rumble.

– We also reported earlier today in a number of WWE SmackDown spoilers for tonight that Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso will serve as the main event for the show this evening, and that more Men’s and Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying matches will be taking place. In an update, WWE has announced Bianca Belair vs. Piper Niven and Alexa Bliss vs. Candice LeRae in Women’s Chamber qualifiers for this evening. It has also been reported that Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez will take place on WWE Raw in two weeks on February 17 in another Women’s Chamber qualifier.

🚨 🚨 🚨 @StuBennett and @JoeTessESPN break down everything you need to know for #SmackDown including two MASSIVE #WWEChamber Qualifying Matches going down TONIGHT in Memphis! 📺 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/Lj7aYxrnTd — WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)