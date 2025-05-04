– Today, May 4, 2025, marks the one-year anniversary of the day that Tama Tonga made his WWE debut as a new member of The New Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa on the WWE SmackDown blue brand.

– Another big milestone today is the one-year anniversary of one of the loudest and most-passionate crowds in recent WWE history, as May 4, 2024 was the date for last year’s WWE Backlash: France premium live event, which emanated from the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu in the Metropolis of Lyon, France. The show included the instant classic through-the-crowd “YEET”-tastic ring entrance of ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso, which arguably solidified WWE’s decision to book him to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in his legendary career on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 41.

– There are currently several fake accounts on Twitter/X claiming to be TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame legend and former WWE and ECW star Rhino (aka Rhyno). Apparently the person behind these fake accounts is attempting to get phone numbers for as many pro wrestlers as he-or-she can. The real Rhino has reportedly not been an active user on Twitter/X for a while now.

– Despite reports to the contrary, many of which also originate from illegitimate Twitter/X accounts, including “AmberLeila” and “ANX”, there are no active plans in place for a reboot of the former ‘Total Divas’ reality show on E! about women’s wrestling stars in WWE. Outside of the aforementioned fake reports, the only talk about a potential ‘Total Divas’ reboot came from Nikki Bella, who spoke about being interested in such a move. On her official podcast, “The Nikki & Brie Show,” the WWE Hall of Fame legend and one of the main cast members for all seasons of ‘Total Divas’ on E! spoke about how she would like to see a ‘Total Divas’ reboot where she reunites with the original cast and two new members from the active talent roster.

