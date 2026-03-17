An update has surfaced regarding travel issues affecting this week’s episode of WWE NXT, which is a rare edition located outside of the usual stomping grounds in Orlando, Florida.

On Monday, it was reported that travel issues were affecting talent and staff making it to Houston, Texas for the March 17 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

“NXT talent apparently stuck at the Orlando airport which is currently at a ground stoppage with flights delayed so far above four hours,” Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com wrote. “NXT is in Houston and WWE is monitoring the situation in case they can’t get out of Orlando.”

The travel disruption was said to be weather-related. Thunderstorms in the Orlando area on Monday led to widespread flight delays and cancellations, impacting travelers attempting to leave the region.

In an update, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that “just about everyone one would expect to be in town for the taping are indeed in Houston. We are told it was an extremely rough travel day, but the crew made it to Texas.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Results coverage.