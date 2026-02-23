Severe weather in the Northeast could have ripple effects across multiple wrestling promotions this week.

Heavy storms tore through the region over the weekend, leading to widespread travel disruptions in and around the New York area. Hundreds of flights were canceled, and outgoing travel was significantly impacted — including plans for numerous wrestling talents scheduled to appear at upcoming events.

As a result, several promotions have reportedly been forced to explore alternate travel arrangements to ensure talent can make their advertised appearances. In some cases, contingency plans have already been put in place in the event certain wrestlers are unable to reach their destinations in time.

And yes, backup creative is reportedly on standby.

A number of flights originally scheduled for Monday in the affected areas have been pushed back to Wednesday at the earliest, creating potential scheduling challenges depending on taping and live event calendars.

At this point, there’s no word on specific match changes or card adjustments, but the situation remains fluid.

We’ll keep you posted if any notable creative shifts or talent-related updates surface as the week unfolds.

(H/T: Fightful Select)