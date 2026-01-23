TNA Wrestling appears to have cleared up its recent visa issues, but the timing may have still affected talent availability for tonight’s television tapings.

As previously reported, TNA was without several international wrestlers for last week’s Impact tapings and the Genesis pay-per-view after visas were not completed in time. Among those impacted were X-Division Champion Leon Slater and Dani Luna, who had been scheduled to challenge for the Knockouts World Title at Saturday’s event.

An update on the situation was provided during Thursday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Live at Wrestling Observer Live. Co-host Lance Storm, who also works behind the scenes as a producer for TNA Wrestling, revealed that his visa was approved, but not soon enough to make the trip.

“The good news is visas came through, finally,” Storm said on the show. “But they came through yesterday evening.”

Storm explained that while the paperwork is now in order, the delay still prevented him from traveling to tonight’s Impact taping in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“I will remain home this loop. Others may have managed to get in but, at least, the visa issue is behind us and we can move forward.”

Meanwhile, Dani Luna added to the uncertainty surrounding the tapings, posting to X on Wednesday that she was not in Albuquerque.

The situation appears to be stabilizing.

Even if the damage was already done.

