Following his surprising involvement at both WWE Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41, Grammy-winning rap artist Travis Scott may be stepping into a WWE ring for real later this year.

According to a report from Cory Hays earlier this week, discussions are underway regarding a potential tag team match featuring Travis Scott and WWE legend John Cena, possibly taking place sometime in 2025.

Further fueling speculation, Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com that WWE has floated the idea of a blockbuster showdown pitting Cena and Scott against the team of Cody Rhodes and fellow music star Bad Bunny.

“There have already been reports of Scott & Cena doing a tag team match,” Meltzer stated. “The theory was Bad Bunny would be on the other side. Rhodes would make the most sense as the partner but that aspect wasn’t confirmed to us past the idea that if it is done, they’d need a wrestler of the level of Cena on the face side.”

Scott’s involvement in the storyline has already made headlines, particularly after a physical confrontation with Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. During that angle, Scott struck Rhodes — reportedly leading to a real black eye and a ruptured eardrum. Rhodes got some payback at WrestleMania 41 by hitting Scott with a Cross Rhodes, though Scott still played a crucial role in helping Cena capture the Undisputed WWE Championship that night.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this week, The Rock revealed that Scott, a native of Houston, has expressed serious interest in training for in-ring action and has plans to work with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. The Rock wasn’t certain whether that training had officially begun yet.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed Scott’s involvement during the WrestleMania 41 Night Two post-show press conference, likening the rapper’s dedication to that of Bad Bunny, who has also earned praise for his work in the ring.

“He’s like Bad Bunny in the sense that he’s really passionate about this,” Levesque said. When asked directly about whether Scott will wrestle in the future, he responded, “People will have to tune in and see.”

Bad Bunny has already wrestled multiple times for WWE between 2021 and 2023. Speaking with Rolling Stone, the Latin music star confirmed that he’s still in contact with the company and is interested in lacing up his boots one more time.