Questions continue to swirl around Trey Miguel’s sudden AEW release, and while official details remain scarce, new insight has recently come to light.

Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer discussed the situation surrounding Miguel on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com.

For those who missed it, Trey Miguel announced on Sunday that he was stepping away from pro wrestling shortly after reports surfaced that he had been released from his AEW contract just days after signing it.

According to Alvarez, there has been little concrete information made public, but what he’s heard suggests the decision did not originate at the talent level.

“No one’s really saying much. Well, some people are saying certain things, but my understanding is whatever it is, it came from up above,” Alvarez said. “I know there’s a lot of rumors but it had nothing to do with anybody in AEW talent, anything like that, or Tony (Khan). Something happened from way up and he was released.”

The situation has fueled widespread speculation online, though Alvarez emphasized that the issue was not connected to AEW’s locker room or internal talent relations.

Miguel, along with Rascalz stablemates Zachary Wentz, Dezmond Xavier, and Myron Reed, officially parted ways with TNA at the end of 2025 before signing with AEW. While Wentz, Xavier, and Reed appeared on camera during Saturday’s AEW Collision in a backstage segment, fans were quick to notice that Miguel was conspicuously absent.

For now, the exact circumstances behind Miguel’s release remain unclear.

But it appears the call was made at a much higher level than many initially assumed.

