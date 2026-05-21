Trick Williams continues to build momentum behind-the-scenes in WWE.

The reigning WWE United States Championship holder has reportedly been receiving strong praise internally in recent weeks, with WWE officials said to be especially impressed by both his performances and overall presence.

One moment in particular that reportedly stood out came during a recent episode of WWE SmackDown in Trick’s home state of South Carolina. Sources noted that his hometown entrance and the crowd reaction exceeded expectations, even for someone performing in front of a hometown audience.

The response reportedly caught some within WWE by surprise.

In a positive way.

There has also been significant praise backstage for Lil Yachty, who has been aligned with Trick Williams dating back to the lead-up to WrestleMania 42. WWE officials are said to have been impressed with the rapper’s commitment and dedication to his appearances and performances alongside Trick.

(H/T to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select)