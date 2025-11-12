Trick Williams reportedly suffered a rough blow to the head during this week’s WWE NXT main event against Ricky Saints.

The incident occurred midway through Tuesday’s broadcast when Williams attempted a spear at ringside. Saints moved out of the way, causing Williams to crash through the barricade. While the barricade itself appeared to be gimmicked for the spot, the guardrail behind it was not — and Williams’ head was visibly seen striking one of the metal beams upon impact. A referee immediately checked on him.

Our own Bryan Alvarez provided an update on the situation via X, noting just how serious the moment looked in real time.

“Trick busted his head wide open when he went through the barricade and accidentally hit his head on a metal beam. Ref asked if he was OK and Trick said yes, at which point the ref asked, ‘ARE YOU SURE?’”

Despite the nasty collision, the match continued, and Saints ultimately picked up the win after spearing Williams through the announce table. Moments later, Saints was confronted by the returning former NXT Champion Oba Femi as the show went off the air.

Watch video footage of the spot at the 6:37 mark of the following video of the Trick Williams vs. Ricky Saints ‘Last Man Standing’ main event match for the NXT World Championship from the November 12 episode of NXT on CW embedded below courtesy of the official WWE YouTube channel.

