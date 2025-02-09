WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who made her in-ring return during last weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view by competing in the women’s Rumble match, could be gearing up for more appearances in the near future.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE sources have indicated that Stratus has been a topic of discussion for future involvement with the company. Additional sources revealed that Stratus occasionally pitches ideas to WWE and remains a consistent part of internal conversations.

Notably, Stratus is expected to be involved in WWE’s upcoming plans leading into the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event in Toronto, her hometown.

The 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event is scheduled for Saturday, March 1, and will be held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Fans can tune in live on Peacock for the event.