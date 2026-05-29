– There continue to be mixed signals internally regarding when Stephanie Vaquer will be brought back into the fold on WWE television. As noted last week, there were already people within WWE who believed Vaquer would be reintroduced into storylines by this weekend. However, despite those expectations, it now appears that may not be happening just yet. The latest backstage talk making the rounds as recently as Friday morning indicated that creative pitches had been discussed for Vaquer to appear on Monday’s episode of Raw. Even so, the current expectation is that she will not be traveling to Italy for WWE Clash In Italy this weekend in Turin. That could always change if plans shift over the next 24 hours, but as of today, Vaquer is not expected to be part of the May 31 premium live event.

– Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre has officially wrapped filming on the upcoming *Highlander* movie in Scotland. McIntyre has been away from WWE television since WrestleMania 42, but speculation about his return has continued to pick up steam in recent weeks. With filming duties now complete, many expect his comeback to WWE programming to happen sooner rather than later. The former world champion is playing the brother of the film’s lead character, who is being portrayed by Henry Cavill. Dave Bautista is set to play the movie’s main villain.

– The Hollywood Reporter has a story up covering the Danhausen and New York Knicks fun, with the ‘very nice, very evil’ WWE Superstar initially cursing and ultimately uncursing the NBA franchise.

– Billboard has a story up looking at hip-hop star Lil Yachty training with Trick Williams and Norman Smiley at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida in preparation for his eventual WWE in-ring debut.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)