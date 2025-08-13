– Most of the extras that were used for AEW Collision were out-of-state performers. Roanoke, Virginia does not get a large amount of shows, so the need for them in that particular area is rare.

– For those curious, Tomohiro Ishii, who challenged Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family for the TNT Championship in Fletcher’s first title defense on AEW Collision this past Saturday night, is still listed internally as a member of The Conglomeration faction.

– Speaking of factions, Juice Robinson, who returned with a new look at AEW All In: Texas last month, is listed as a member of the ‘Bang Bang Gang’ as opposed to ‘Bullet Club Gold,’ for whatever that is worth.

– Featured below are the listed ‘coaches’ (agents/producers) for matches included on the August 9 episode of AEW Collision on TNT and HBO Max from the Berglund Center in Roanoke, VA:

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kyle Fletcher (c) for the TNT Championship: Scotty Too Hotty

* Megan Bayne vs. Emily Rose: Angelico

* Juice Robinson vs. Ricochet: Jon Cruz

* FTR & Stokely Hathaway vs. Ryan Zukko, Joe Keys & Josh Fuller: Ariya Daivari

* Hechicero vs. AR Fox: Jon Cruz

* Triangle of Madness vs. Tay Melo, Queen Aminata & Willow Nightingale: Pat Buck

* Max Caster vs. Katsuyori Shibara: Tony Nese

* Hangman Page & JetSpeed vs. LFI: Christopher Daniels

