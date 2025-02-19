With WWE WrestleMania 41 set for April, only two matches have been officially announced so far—a situation that isn’t surprising with Elimination Chamber still on the horizon. While the undercard for the two-night event is still being finalized, WWE appears to be setting the stage for two major matchups.

For months, speculation suggested Solo Sikoa would face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. However, that scenario now seems unlikely, with Sikoa instead expected to go up against Jacob Fatu. While details on how this will unfold remain unclear, this is reportedly the current direction WWE is heading in.

Another match being discussed involves former WWE Universal Champion Finn Bálor. While potential opponents include Dominik Mysterio or Bron Breakker, there is also consideration for a first-time-ever WrestleMania showdown between Bálor and AJ Styles. However, with ongoing shifts in WWE’s creative planning, nothing is set in stone, and the undercard remains in flux.

