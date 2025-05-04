TNA Wrestling continues to bolster its Knockouts Division with fresh international talent.

It has been confirmed that both Harley Hudson and Myla Grace are officially signed to contracts with TNA. While Harley Hudson’s signing recently came to light, it turns out that Myla Grace has also been under contract with the company since 2023.

Sources indicate that TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim played a key role in both signings, having advocated for their inclusion in the Knockouts roster for several months.

Myla Grace, who previously made a name for herself on the European independent circuit and with the Marigold promotion, faced Harley Hudson in a match taped prior to the May 1 TNA broadcast.

That encounter served as an early glimpse into the future of the Knockouts Division, as both competitors begin to make their mark in the U.S. wrestling scene.

