As WrestleMania season rolls on, live music is once again becoming a centerpiece of WWE’s biggest event of the year.

Rock icons Living Colour have been spotted in town, fueling speculation that they’ll be performing CM Punk’s entrance live during the highly anticipated Night One main event featuring Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. While not officially confirmed, this performance has been in the works for several months, making it a strong possibility.

Additionally, backstage buzz suggests WWE may be planning to bring in another legendary band for the spectacle. According to Fightful Select, there was internal discussion about potentially featuring heavy metal pioneers Slayer to perform Damian Priest’s entrance for his Night Two showdown against Drew McIntyre.

While nothing has been finalized publicly, it’s clear WWE is pulling out all the stops to blend music and wrestling on the grandest stage of them all.

(H/T: Fightful Select)