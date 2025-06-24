There will be two veteran AEW performers returning to the squared circle for their first respective singles matches in over a year.

Kota Ibushi made his long-awaited return to AEW on this past Saturday night’s AEW Collision show, marking his first appearance in the company in well over a year. The Japanese veteran had been sidelined due to a string of injuries and has only competed sporadically since.

Earlier today, AEW President Tony Khan officially announced that Ibushi will be stepping back into the ring on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, where he’s scheduled to face Trent Beretta in singles competition.

While the two have crossed paths in multi-man matches several years ago, Wednesday night’s bout will mark the first-ever one-on-one showdown between Ibushi and Beretta. Sources within AEW told us that Beretta was considered a fitting choice for Ibushi’s return opponent, due to his deep familiarity with both the North American television wrestling format and the Japanese strong style that Ibushi is known for.

Interestingly, this match will also be Beretta’s first singles outing since returning from a year-long injury layoff of his own.

Those we spoke to indicated that Ibushi is in significantly better physical shape than he has been in quite some time, and there’s hope that Wednesday’s Dynamite could mark the beginning of a more consistent run for the Golden Star.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT

This Wed, 6/25@ibushi_kota vs @trentylocks After returning to AEW to stand up for @KennyOmegamanX against @TheDonCallis Family,

The Golden Star Kota Ibushi will fight vs @rainmakerXokada’s friend RPG Vice Trent Beretta

THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/r1OMWRdObh — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)