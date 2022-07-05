Undefeated boxing star Tyson Fury is reportedly negotiating his WWE return.

Fury has been rumored to return to WWE over the past few years, and he noted back in March after his win over Deontay Wilder that he would likely be working with WWE again this summer. Now a new report from GiveMeSport notes that Fury is in talks with WWE officials about a return this summer.

Fury noted back in March that he’d likely be wrestling/appearing at WWE SummerSlam later this month, then again at WWE Clash at The Castle in September. He also said there’s a “one million percent” chance he returns to WWE.

Regarding the current talks between WWE and Fury, it was noted that nothing has been finalized as of today, and there are no concrete plans to have him appear on any upcoming TV shows, but the talks have taken place.

Fury and Drew McIntyre have teased a possible match over the past few years, but there’s no word yet on if that is something WWE is interested in. McIntyre is rumored to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Clash at The Castle.

Fury originally made WWE appearances back in 2019, then made his WWE in-ring debut at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia, where he defeated Braun Strowman by count out. Fury then worked the November 8, 2019 edition of SmackDown from Manchester, England, where he and Strowman teamed up to take out Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. Since appearing for WWE, Fury has won three straight fights – he defeated Wilder in back-to-back bouts, then defeated Dillian Whyte via TKO in April of this year.

WWE SummerSlam is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. WWE Clash at The Castle is scheduled for Saturday, September 3 from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

