Malakai Black’s future with AEW appears uncertain.

During this week’s episode of Dynamite, Will Ospreay defeated Buddy Matthews and urged him to break free from Malakai Black’s shadow. This sparked speculation about Black’s status with the company. Sources within AEW suggested that Black might be wrapping up his time there, though it remains unclear whether he will make any further appearances on AEW programming.

According to one source, Malakai Black’s contract includes option years extending beyond 2025, and Tony Khan has previously stated that Black is under contract until 2027. However, there is no confirmation on whether his contract has expired, an option has been declined, or any specific changes have occurred.

For now, Malakai Black remains listed on AEW’s official roster and as we reported earlier today, is scheduled to compete in a match for Coastal Championship Wrestling at the company’s CCW: Havoc & Haze 9 show in Tampa, FL. this Saturday, January 11.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the AEW star and House of Black member continues to surface.

