The future of WWE Speed remains unclear.

The X/Twitter-exclusive series has not aired a new episode since July 9, 2025, and WWE has not publicly addressed the hiatus, nor have they announced if or when the show will return.

The most recent episode featured Sol Ruca successfully defending the WWE Speed Women’s Championship against Alba Fyre, but notably ended without a follow-up tournament announcement, which had previously been a recurring format.

Meanwhile, reigning WWE Speed Men’s Champion El Grande Americano (Chad Gable) is out with injury, keeping him from being unable to defend the title actively, unless one of the mimic El Grande Americano characters filled in, as they have been doing on other WWE and even AAA programming the last couple of weeks.

In an update, Dave Meltzer reported in this week’s issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com that there is currently no word on the status of the series — even from reliable sources within WWE.

“Basically [I was given] the impression it was so insignificant that nobody has talked about it,” Meltzer wrote. “It appears WWE Speed is gone. They haven’t been taping new episodes and the titles have been forgotten.”

Meltzer then speculated, “The deal with X probably expired. Whether it will be renewed or brought back isn’t clear. Those we’ve asked haven’t known one way or the other basically giving the impressions it was so insignificant that nobody has talked about it. There was no official word one way or the other.”

WWE Speed premiered in April 2024 under what was said to be a two-year deal between WWE and X, designed as a fast-paced weekly series with a unique tournament format.

At this time, there has been no official confirmation on whether the show is simply on pause or quietly discontinued. We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the future of WWE Speed continue to surface.