Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE is heading into arbitration, and one wrestling analyst believes that could eventually open the door for McMahon to resurface in WWE.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the status of Grant’s civil lawsuit, which is expected to move toward dismissal as arbitration proceeds. During the conversation, Meltzer said he would not be surprised if McMahon ultimately returned to WWE in some form.

Alvarez questioned whether WWE and TKO would ever bring McMahon back, but Meltzer clarified that while he doesn’t envision McMahon returning to a position of power, he could see him coming back in a limited role.

When asked what that role might look like, Meltzer suggested McMahon would not be replacing WWE President Nick Khan or Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, nor would he be involved in major decision-making. Instead, he floated the idea of McMahon serving in more of a figurehead capacity, making occasional appearances.

Meltzer also predicted that a surprise McMahon appearance at a WWE event would generate a major crowd reaction. He added that TKO executives Mark Shapiro and Ari Emanuel would have little interest in giving up any authority, while noting that Shawn Michaels likely has no desire to take over Triple H’s responsibilities. Meltzer praised Triple H’s work in his current role, saying he has been “really solid” as WWE’s creative leader during the early years of his tenure.

Looking at the broader impact of the lawsuit, Meltzer argued that Grant’s case has had a significant effect on the wrestling industry.

“Grant has had more influence on the big picture of pro wrestling than almost anyone in the last 10 years, except for maybe Tony Khan and Nick Khan.”