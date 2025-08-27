A backstage update has surfaced regarding the Vince McMahon 80th birthday party celebration that featured multiple WWE Superstars, both past and present, in New York City, New York.

As noted, Vince McMahon quietly celebrated his 80th birthday last week with a private gathering attended by several WWE names, including John Cena, Undertaker, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, The Miz, JBL, Titus O’Neil, Maryse and longtime ally Bruce Prichard.

The event was intended to remain under wraps until photos surfaced online (see below), with Jerry Lawler briefly posting a shot before being asked to delete it. Multiple WWE talents were either invited or present, though others skipped due to overseas tour commitments, or out of reluctance tied to McMahon’s ongoing legal battles.

Reactions from talent were mixed. Some felt a sense of obligation to Vince, while others chose not to attend, citing that McMahon wouldn’t have shown them the same support if roles were reversed. One attendee described seeing McMahon for the first time in years, saying he “looked 80,” appearing frailer and slower than in past public appearances.

Top WWE executives, including WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan, were not present, nor was Vince’s daughter, Stephanie McMahon-Levesque.

It’s also worth noting that sources have emphasized that there have been no discussions about Vince McMahon returning to WWE in any shape, form or fashion.

