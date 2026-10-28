Additional details have surfaced regarding Vince Russo’s reported discussions with WWE about a potential return to the company earlier this year.

Conrad Thompson revealed in a column for Uncrowned this week that Russo had multiple conversations with WWE President Nick Khan over the summer about possibly returning to the promotion.

While the discussions reportedly took place, they ultimately went nowhere, with Thompson noting that the idea “died on the vine.”

A separate report confirmed that conversations between Russo and WWE had occurred, although questions remained about how seriously the company considered bringing the former creative writer back into the fold.

PWInsider has since provided additional clarification, reporting that Russo was the one who initially reached out to Khan about a potential return. Despite the contact between the two sides, there was reportedly never any movement toward officially hiring Russo at any point in 2026.

Russo, who was a key member of WWE’s creative team during the Attitude Era, has also worked behind the scenes for WCW, TNA Wrestling and Juggalo Championship Wrestling throughout his career.

This wasn’t the first time Russo explored the possibility of returning to WWE.

Back in 2021, while Vince McMahon was still running the company, Russo contacted McMahon about potentially working in a consulting capacity. McMahon reportedly suggested that Russo watch WWE programming for a couple of weeks and submit his creative ideas for consideration.

Russo was unwilling to provide his services without compensation, however, and McMahon ultimately withdrew the offer.

More recently, Russo had been working with Juggalo Championship Wrestling, where he developed a positive relationship with Insane Clown Posse member Violent J. Both men publicly praised one another during their time working together.

It was announced in September that Russo and JCW had parted ways on amicable terms.