W. Morrissey is expected back on next week’s AEW Dynamite.

As noted, last night’s All Out go-home edition of AEW Dynamite saw Morrissey make his return to the company. He interrupted The Wingmen, who weren’t happy over the fact that there was no room for them on TV this week. Morrissey destroyed the stable with big boots and chokeslams, and was then approached by Stokely Hathaway, who appeared to be interested in recruiting the big man. The segment ended with Peter Avalon taking a big chokeslam in the middle of the ring.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Morrissey is tentatively slated to appear on next week’s Dynamite in Buffalo, but there’s no word yet on what he will be doing.

There’s also no word yet on if Morrissey will be signed to a contract with AEW. Morrissey finished up with Impact Wrestling at the May 13 tapings and Impact officials were told then that he’d be moving on, but they didn’t seem to know if he’d end up in AEW or WWE.

Morrissey’s AEW debut actually came back on the May 4 Dynamite episode as he came up short against AEW TNT Champion Wardlow. It was reported after that appearance how Morrissey caught the eye of WWE officials and that they were at least somewhat interested in having him back. Morrissey started working with WWE in 2011 as a part of the FCW developmental brand, and eventually made it to the main roster but was released in 2018.

Morrissey has not publicly commented on his return to AEW as of this writing, but he’s been quiet on social media since April.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

#TheWingmen take to the ring to petition for more TV time, but their protest seems to have been interrupted by W. Morrissey here on #AEWDynamite! We are LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/swrxI5peHS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

What is Stokely Hathaway plotting here? It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/hmygJoeWSm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

