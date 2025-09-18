— Earlier this month, it was reported that Wade Barrett was “off the road” indefinitely, though no reason was initially given.

Barrett later clarified that he had personally requested time away from WWE TV. On September 6, he took to social media, stating, “I usually ignore BS reports like this, but it’s causing needless hate to be spewed towards people I work with. WWE have kindly given me a couple of weeks off for personal time (booked nine months ago), and then I’m back to business as usual. A complete non-story. The end.”

According to a report from Pwinsider Elite, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion is indeed taking time off at his own request and is expected to be away for “several weeks.” Despite his absence, Barrett remains listed as part of the commentary team for WWE Wrestlepalooza, which is set for Saturday, September 20, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

— WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is determined to savor every moment of his second title reign after finding it challenging to fully enjoy his first.

Speaking on a recent edition of ESPN’s First Take, Rhodes reflected on what he hopes to achieve during his run, which began at SummerSlam 2025. He explained,

“I think this time it’s more about enjoying it actually than anything. And I know sometimes you get in there in the performance and the heat of the moment — the spots and the moves and the connection with the audience — but having been champion once before, having had a full year with it and feeling like every bit of pressure could possibly be on me, with WWE cruising to heights it hadn’t been at, I wanted to be the lead dog, wanted to be the quarterback. In the second run with it, I also just want to have a good time.”

Rhodes captured his second reign by defeating John Cena, the same man who ended his first championship run at WWE WrestleMania 41 (Night Two).

During his first reign, Rhodes famously ended Roman Reigns’ 1,316-day title run, which stretched from August 2020 to WrestleMania 40 in April 2024.

This weekend at WWE Wrestlepalooza, Drew McIntyre aims to put a swift stop to Rhodes’ second run as WWE Champion.

— James Gunn recently shared that he had initially thought about casting Dave Bautista (Batista) as Peacemaker in the DC Universe. Ultimately, the part went to John Cena.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Batista expressed that he’s glad he didn’t take the role, praising Cena as the ideal choice for the character.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On why he didn’t take the Peacemaker role: “I have to say, that one. I really wanted to do that part. He (Gunn) wrote that part for me, and it was meant for me, and it just became a scheduling thing where I just couldn’t do it, because I was doing Army of the Dead. And so it was a scheduling issue that we just could not figure out.”

On being glad he didn’t get the role: “And I think it was great. It was a blessing in disguise that I didn’t do that, because I have to say, I have to be honest, there’s no way that I would have been able to do that role like John. He’s just perfect for it, you know, and I wouldn’t have done it justice, and it wouldn’t have been as successful. So, look, and I am, I’m saying that with a bit of envy, you know, I would love it. I just wouldn’t have been able to do the same thing that John does to bring to that character. It wouldn’t have been the same. It wouldn’t have been as good. I can honestly say it wouldn’t have been as good.”

— During a recent episode of the “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer JBL addressed the surprising news of Andrade’s release from WWE.

Andrade, who last appeared at WWE SummerSlam 2025 in August, was released over the weekend following a violation of WWE’s wellness policy.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the reported issues that led to Andrade’s release: “I don’t know anything about any of these issues that he’s had. You know, the veracity, the truthfulness of what they are and what they are not. You know, just about what’s being reported. And I certainly don’t want to comment on issues that allegedly he has. I comment on stuff from my own personal life. I’m glad social media wasn’t around when I was younger because oh my God, I’d have to overcome so much because I was pretty stupid and big-headed at times. And when you do something like that — I’m not talking about in dry, just talking about life in general and wrestling in general — you just got to figure out a way to find somebody and go make it work somewhere. And if you do, you’ll be welcome back everywhere.”

On people getting multiple chances in life: “I mean, nearly everybody gets second, third and fourth chances. You just got to figure out where that second, third fourth chance comes. And it’s a matter of getting that next chance, whatever that is. Whatever it is next, you’ve got to be able to do it, hit it out of the park — which he’s certainly capable of doing — not have any issues that go with it, and you’ll be welcomed back places. People forgive, people forget. But it’s a matter of, you’ve got to actually have some idea of what you want to do and a plan.”