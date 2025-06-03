Wardlow has remained absent from AEW television for several months, and new details have emerged shedding light on the reasons behind his extended hiatus.

The powerhouse last wrestled on AEW programming in March 2024, when he challenged Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. Though he was spotted backstage at AEW Revolution nearly a year later, he wasn’t used on the show. Now, additional information has surfaced regarding what’s kept him off TV.

According to sources, Wardlow sustained what is believed to be a torn labrum in the spring of 2024. At some point during his recovery, he was also involved in a car accident. While the accident didn’t cause the initial injury, we’re told it did aggravate the existing damage.

In early 2025, Wardlow reportedly secured a “very appropriate and special” role for television, which temporarily shifted his focus away from wrestling. Although he has since been medically cleared to compete, discussions between Wardlow and AEW President Tony Khan resulted in a mutual decision to hold off on his return. The idea was to avoid a short-term comeback that would be quickly interrupted again by outside commitments.

Wardlow remains under a long-term contract with AEW and has no plans to depart the company.

(H/T: Fightful Select)