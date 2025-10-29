AEW star Wardlow is once again facing an untimely setback, as the powerhouse suffered a torn pectoral muscle shortly after his highly-anticipated return earlier this summer.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Wardlow’s injury is more severe than initially hoped, and the recovery process is expected to sideline him for at least several months. At this point, sources within AEW don’t expect “Mr. Mayhem” back in the ring before the end of 2025, meaning his return timetable could easily stretch into early next year.

Wardlow’s latest setback comes at an especially frustrating time. The former TNT Champion had just made his big comeback at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025 in August after spending more than a year away from the ring — part of that time dedicated to filming Amazon’s upcoming American Gladiators reboot, where Wardlow plays a featured on-screen role.

Internally, there’s said to be disappointment within AEW management and locker room circles, as Wardlow had been pegged for a significant push upon his return. One source stated that creative plans were “mapped out several months in advance,” including a possible AEW World Championship program against Hangman Page leading into All Out 2025. Once Wardlow went down with the injury, those plans were scrapped, with Kyle Fletcher stepping into the storyline spot instead.

Medical experts note that a torn pectoral muscle can require six months to a full year of rehabilitation, depending on the severity and whether surgery is needed. While AEW has yet to officially comment on his status, Wardlow is said to be focused on recovery and maintaining his conditioning as best he can during the layoff.

At this time, it remains unclear when fans will see Wardlow back in action.