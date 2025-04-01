AEW no longer wants to stand toe-to-toe with WWE in situations where they don’t have to.

Live event scheduling conflicts between WWE and AEW were a notable occurrence last year, but it appears that such clashes will be significantly reduced in 2025, if not eliminated entirely.

Recent scheduling information from TNT indicates that AEW Collision will not air on Saturday, April 19, which would have placed it in direct competition with the first night of WWE’s WrestleMania 41. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery executives are actively working to minimize head-to-head competition with WWE on Saturday nights moving forward.

One upcoming potential scheduling conflict is expected in May when WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event is set to air on the same night as AEW Collision under the current lineup. However, AEW is reportedly planning to shift Collision to a different day to avoid direct competition.

Meltzer further speculated that AEW is likely to move Collision to Thursday nights. He noted that this decision is being driven by TBS and TNT executives, who prefer to avoid going head-to-head with a wrestling program on NBC, as well as WWE’s premium live events on Saturdays—particularly major shows like WrestleMania.

(H/T: F4WOnline.com)