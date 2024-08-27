Some conflicting reports have surfaced regarding the all-employee meeting held at WWE Headquarters on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, featuring TKO President Mark Shapiro.

According to a previous report by Wrestle Votes, the key topic at the meeting was talk of moving the WWE Performance Center from Orlando, FL. to Las Vegas, NV.

In a subsequent report by Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez at F4WOnline.com, the talk of a WWE Performance Center in Las Vegas, NV. was once again mentioned, however it was noted that it wasn’t clear if it was in addition to the one in Orlando, or in place of it.

Fightful Select is reporting that the reports of the WWE PC being moved to Las Vegas are false. Specifically, it was noted that Shapiro spoke about Vegas being a prime sports and entertainment destination and that having a WWE presence there is an option.

WWE would need to still figure out what the presence is, how much of it to have and when to begin establishing it.

No sources at the WWE PC have heard of any plans regarding a move to Vegas, and were reportedly shocked upon learning of the rumors online. Many pointed to the proximity of the current WWE PC to talent currently working on the main roster and the ease they can access it as a reason in favor of Orlando. The cost of living for trainee talent was also noted as a reason the Orlando location is more beneficial.

Wrestle Votes resurfaced and cited the aforementioned Fightful Select“I’ve reached back out to the source after the follow up from Sean Ross Sapp [Fightful Select] – they are still confident in our initial report about Vegas. I’m told also this is not an “overnight thing” and could take some time.



“So in the end, time will tell.”

We will keep you posted as additional details from today’s all-employee meeting at WWE Headquarters with TKO President Mark Shapiro surfaces.