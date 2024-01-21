WWE has entered the post-Kevin Dunn era.

In reflecting back on the run of the former WWE executive producer of several decades, Fightful Select spoke with a source that claimed Dunn wasn’t nearly as difficult to work with as they expected, however they did point out that he demanded the best from everyone.

Dunn had his hand in virtually every part of WWE television broadcasts, including many parts that the average fan would never notice or appreciate, such as graphics, lighting, camera, audio, video, pyro and others. He was considered the ring leader of the broadcasts throughout his tenure.

For the end of the year shows Dunn did miss, NXT producers would fill in for him. Outside of that, he was around for almost every single show the company produced.

Another interesting note is that it was Paul “Triple H” Levesque who took charge of the broadcast for the end of the latest WWE Survivor Series premium live event in November of 2023, which saw CM Punk’s return, as Dunn was not at that show. It was an example of Dunn taking off for holidays and other reasons during his tenure.

As far as those who worked with Dunn, they say that he got along well with Vince McMahon, Triple H, Bruce Prichard and segment producers, without anyone stepping on toes.

There was said to be a focus on safety, with one example being when Cody Rhodes returned at WrestleMania 38, there was a lengthy hold on pyro to ensure he and the camera crew on the ramp were in the clear.