Tessa Blanchard’s run with TNA has come to an end, but she isn’t heading into free agency just yet.

According to those familiar with the situation, a growing conflict emerged regarding Blanchard’s commitments between TNA and CMLL. While many within the industry were surprised she was able to balance obligations to both promotions for as long as she did, the belief is that CMLL ultimately presented the stronger overall opportunity.

Sources indicated that Blanchard was receiving more regular bookings from CMLL and was also earning more money through the Mexican promotion. It was said that TNA had considered restructuring her deal in an effort to increase her pay and remain competitive.

Despite her departure, multiple people within TNA reportedly stressed that there was no ill will surrounding the decision, noting that Blanchard had previously missed CMLL dates in order to fulfill TNA commitments and that they understood her need to make the best business choice for her career.

Those familiar with her contract situation claimed Blanchard had originally signed a three-year agreement with TNA. However, the company ultimately agreed to release her from the deal roughly halfway through its term.

There had been speculation among fans that Blanchard could surface in MLW following her TNA exit, but sources stated that MLW has not been in contact with her and reportedly has not communicated with her in several years.

Another factor in Blanchard’s decision was said to be creative satisfaction. Sources indicated that she preferred the way she was being utilized in CMLL compared to her role elsewhere.

Meanwhile, individuals within CMLL noted that the promotion has become increasingly selective regarding talent appearances and affiliations, even when it comes to performers who are not under contract. The company is reportedly paying closer attention to talent representing or promoting competing brands as it continues to strengthen its roster strategy.

(H/T: Fightful Select)