Adam Copeland’s AEW comeback may be right around the corner.

According to a new report, AEW officials are internally expecting Copeland to return in time for AEW Double or Nothing 2026. The date for the show has yet to be announced, however it generally takes place around Memorial Day weekend in late May.

One source pointed to the scale of the event as a key factor, noting the show is expected to take place in New York City inside a sizable open-air venue.

“Adam Copeland’s been off for quite a while, but Double or Nothing is coming to New York City, inside a 14,000 to 15,000-seat open-air stadium,” the source noted. “Adam Copeland is expected to be back by Double or Nothing.”

That would mark Copeland’s first AEW appearance since September 2025.

At the time, Copeland told Christian Cage he would be stepping away, writing him off television (see video below). The hiatus was tied to outside projects, including work on the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians and the upcoming film The Beekeeper 2.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Q&A)