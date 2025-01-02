WWE is reportedly expecting Bruce Prichard, the company’s Executive Director of Creative Writing Team (CWT), to resume his duties as early as this week.

There had been a lot of unfounded rumors related to Bruce Prichard’s standing with WWE.

There were rumors making the rounds, many of which were said to be unfounded, regarding the reason for Prichard’s WWE hiatus.

The co-host for Bruce Prichard’s “Something to Wrestle” podcast, Conrad Thompson, would go on to address the rumors regarding Prichard’s absence from WWE:

“I just want to address the elephant in the room,” Thompson stated when the rumors first began making the rounds. “There’s been a lot of rumor and innuendo about Bruce Prichard. Just to clear it up, Bruce Prichard is still with WWE. Bruce Prichard is not quitting his podcast, but if you’re a longtime listener of this show, you know that there have been health events in the Prichard family and household and right now, Bruce is going to take a little bit of a leave of absence from WWE, and he’s going to be away, taking care of what’s really important.”

Prichard is expected back behind-the-scenes in WWE as soon as this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the first three-hour episode, on Friday, January 3, 2025.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)