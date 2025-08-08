The final chapter of John Cena’s in-ring career is set to unfold in less than five months, with the evolution of WWE’s pay-per-view event schedule this year effectively pinpointing the timing of his farewell match.

During Thursday’s edition of “Wrestling Observer Live,” Bryan Alvarez shared that with the introduction of July’s Evolution 2 event and an added second night of SummerSlam, WWE will fulfill its 2025 pay-per-view obligations to Peacock with November’s Survivor Series.

That leaves December wide open for the last Saturday Night’s Main Event of 2025, which Alvarez believes will showcase Cena’s final match, broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

In July, Cena himself confirmed that his retirement bout is planned for mid-December, though “they are still trying to find a venue.” Meanwhile, his father told a local news outlet back in May that the match is expected to take place at Boston’s TD Garden, just under an hour from Cena’s hometown. WWE has yet to make any official announcement.

If this holds true, Saturday, December 13th is the likely date to watch, as the TD Garden currently has no public events scheduled for that evening.

As of now, Cena is booked for 12 appearances remaining through the end of 2025.

Peacock is raising its subscription prices.

The streaming service announced increases for its Premium and Premium Plus plans – Premium Monthly will rise from $7.99 to $10.99, while Premium Plus Monthly will go from $13.99 to $16.99.

Annual Premium plans will increase from $79.99 to $109.99, and Annual Premium Plus plans will jump from $139.99 to $169.99.

According to Peacock, “These price adjustments enable us to continue delivering the best viewing experience, stay competitive in the market, and provide unique content across all genres. Existing annual subscribers and users on active promotional offers will maintain their current rates until their plan or offer expires, after which subscriptions will renew at the new prices.”

The new pricing takes effect starting with the next billing cycle on or after August 22, 2025.

Peacock, owned by NBCUniversal, is the streaming home for WWE and NXT Premium Live Events, as well as an extensive library of WWE content, including classic pay-per-views, documentaries, and events from WCW and ECW.

During a recent appearance on The Undertaker’s “Six Feet Under” podcast, GUNTHER commented on a fan who recently drove 9 hours to meet him. He said,

“Do something better with your time that benefits you!”