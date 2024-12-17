– The early word making the rounds is that Penta El Zero Miedo’s debut with WWE will take place on the debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix on January 6, 2025, from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. WWE has begun the promotional push towards the debut of the former AEW star with Ø vignettes on WWE programming.

– Ahead of the highly-anticipated debut of WWE Raw on Netflix on January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA., the official Netflix account on X released a video compilation of various WWE Superstars doing “The Tudum.” Among those featured in the video are “Main Event” Jey Uso, Liv Morgan, Alpha Academy, The Miz, Rhea Ripley, Karrion Kross, Kofi Kingston and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

WWE Superstars do the Tudum. WWE RAW is coming to Netflix starting January 6 at 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT! pic.twitter.com/bsS4yq0AuQ — Netflix (@netflix) December 17, 2024

– On this week’s episode of WWE Playlist, the company released an extended 73-plus minute video looking back at the most surprising debuts and returns in the company in 2024.

– Also new on WWE’s YouTube channel is the latest installment of WWE Top 25, which looks at the most shocking moments from WWE premium live events throughout the past year.