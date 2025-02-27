WWE veteran Randy Orton has been sidelined for the past six months, last competing in the summer of 2024. However, his long-awaited return appears imminent, with speculation mounting that he will be part of the action at WrestleMania 41 this April.

Insiders within WWE’s creative team indicate that Orton is expected to reappear on WWE television as early as next month. Additionally, he is likely to join WWE’s European tour in the lead-up to WrestleMania, further fueling anticipation for his comeback.

While official plans remain unconfirmed, Orton is rumored to be heading into a WrestleMania storyline, with Kevin Owens emerging as the most logical opponent. Owens was responsible for sidelining Orton with a piledriver last year—a move WWE has incorporated into its storyline explanation for Orton’s extended absence. If this rivalry materializes, it could mark a dramatic return for the multi-time world champion on WWE’s grandest stage.

WrestleMania 41 takes place on April 19 and April 20 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

