WWE’s hit docuseries Unreal will be returning for a second season on Netflix.

Rumors of another installment have circulated since the first season wrapped earlier this year, and now multiple reports confirm that WWE, Netflix, and NFL Films are already at work on season two.

Director Chris Weaver previously admitted he wasn’t sure if the series would continue after its debut run. However, just days later he was spotted at WWE SummerSlam filming Seth Rollins’ shocking Money in the Bank cash-in, which capped off a storyline where Rollins worked fans, media, and even friends by faking a leg injury in real life.

Rollins and that angle are expected to be a key focal point of one of the episodes in the new season, which has already entered production. Weaver has been seen at several WWE events capturing footage, and early discussions on the show’s soundtrack have also begun.

Season two of WWE Unreal on Netflix is tentatively scheduled to premiere in early 2026, with January being the most likely launch window.

