WWE fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see the NXT arrival of Giulia.

Fightful Select is reporting that the Japanese wrestling star is not expected to be at WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 on Sunday night, July 7, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

However her debut isn’t too far off.

According to the report, Giulia will be on the road with Marigold this weekend, and there aren’t any plans for a video message or any other kind of appearance at WWE NXT Heatwave 2024.

The next WWE NXT premium live event, however, will likely feature her official arrival.

WWE NXT sources indicate that Giulia is expected to turn up at the next PLE, and while the exact date is unclear, it is believed to be during WWE SummerSlam 2024 Weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. The company is said to be eager to get her on-screen “as soon as possible,” but she has Marigold commitments to finish up first.

As far as her injury status, she has yet to be medically cleared, but is expected to be ready in time for an in-ring return against Saree at Marigold: Summer Destiny next weekend.

In terms of the creative plans WWE has for Giulia upon her arrival to the NXT brand, everything is said to be on the table for her, with a WWE NXT Women’s Championship opportunity expected, but not guaranteed.