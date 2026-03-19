There may be some encouraging news regarding Bron Breakker’s status ahead of WrestleMania.

Breakker has been on the sidelines due to a hernia, but there is growing optimism internally that his time away from the ring could be nearing an end. Sources indicate that there’s hope he could be medically cleared in time to return before WrestleMania, depending on how his recovery progresses.

That potential timeline is significant, as there is reportedly already a creative plan in place for Breakker at WrestleMania—contingent on him being cleared to compete.

A return on that stage would be a major boost.

Breakker has not wrestled since his appearance in the Royal Rumble back in January, when the injury issue first became a factor. Since then, he’s remained off television while recovering, but the latest outlook suggests things could be trending in a positive direction.

For now, his WrestleMania status remains uncertain, but the door is clearly open for a comeback if he gets the green light.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)