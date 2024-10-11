“The Best in the World” is headed home to heal up from the bloodbath he endured inside Hell In A Cell with “The Scottish Warrior” at WWE Bad Blood 2024.

As noted, CM Punk appeared to announce a hiatus from WWE during his appearance on this past Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. (Update Here).

We also reported that WWE planted the seeds for an eventual rivalry between Punk and Seth Rollins after the two shared an intense staredown on the same 10/7 episode of WWE Raw.

In an update, a report has surfaced that claims WWE’s current plans are for Punk to return in time for the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event scheduled for November 30 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

We will keep you posted as additional details continue to surface regarding CM Punk’s WWE status and the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2024 PLE.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)