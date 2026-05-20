More details may finally be surfacing regarding when WWE plans to launch The John Cena Classic.

Back at WWE Backlash 2026, John Cena made a surprise appearance and officially unveiled the concept for the new tournament. The competition is set to feature talent from both WWE’s main roster and NXT, with competitors battling for a championship under a unique set of rules created specifically for the event.

At the time of the announcement, however, WWE stopped short of revealing key details such as who would participate or when the tournament would actually begin.

That may now be changing.

According to one source, WWE officials discussed the status of The John Cena Classic during today’s company Town Hall meeting. The report notes that the tournament is currently being targeted for the latter portion of 2026.

One source reportedly indicated that WWE’s internal goal is for the tournament to take place before the end of the year.

The concept has already generated strong buzz among fans, especially with the possibility of crossover matches involving both NXT standouts and established main roster stars. WWE has yet to officially confirm a launch date, format details, or the full list of competitors expected to take part.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)