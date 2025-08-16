WWE’s broadcast rights continue to expand, raising questions about the future of their massive video library.

When the WWE Network launched in 2014, classic content from WWE, WCW, and ECW was a major selling point. However, sources note that live programming has always drawn the highest viewership, making it much easier to license.

There’s no official word yet on what will happen with the library once the Peacock deal runs its course. People within WWE speculate the company could lean on its existing partnership with Google/YouTube to distribute archived content, using it to attract new fans while keeping the option open to cash in if a major outside offer comes along.

Behind the scenes, WWE already has nearly its entire catalog digitized for copyright purposes — ranging from current episodes of Raw to deep cuts like Shotgun Saturday Night from the 1990s.

(H/T: Fightful Select)