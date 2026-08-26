AJ Lee hasn’t competed in WWE since WrestleMania, but there is reportedly an expectation within the company that she hasn’t wrestled her final match.

There had been speculation that Lee could become involved in the ongoing storyline between Paige and The Bella Twins. Lee and Paige have a lengthy history together as both rivals and allies, making her a natural possibility for the program.

The Bella Twins attacked Paige at SummerSlam, seemingly setting the stage for the feud to continue. However, Brie Bella suffered an injury that has since sidelined her.

Despite the speculation surrounding Lee, there reportedly had not been any concrete plans for her to join the storyline. Those involved in WWE creative had not heard that Lee was scheduled for the angle, while the talent involved had also not been informed of any such plans prior to Brie’s injury.

For now, Paige and Nikki Bella are continuing the program without Brie or Lee involved.

Lee returned to WWE last year following more than a decade away from the ring. While she hasn’t wrestled since WrestleMania, the belief is that fans haven’t seen the last of her as an in-ring performer.

(H/T: Fightful Select)