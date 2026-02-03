Steve Maclin’s status with TNA has become one of the biggest question marks coming out of last week’s iMPACT.

As previously reported, Maclin was “fired” following the briefcase reveal from the Feast or Fired Match on the 1/29 iMPACT on AMC. In that same match, Eric Young, Trey Miguel, and Eddie Edwards each received future title shots, while Maclin was left with the termination stipulation.

Since then, there has been growing speculation over whether Maclin’s firing was legitimate or simply part of an ongoing storyline. At this point, there is no definitive answer either way. However, Maclin has reportedly remained tight-lipped when asked about the situation, and several people within the company believe he may actually be departing TNA.

Adding another wrinkle, Maclin is said to have signed a contract extension earlier this year after his original deal expired at the end of 2025, though the exact length of that extension is not known. This has fueled further debate internally, with some believing the firing could be real rather than storyline-driven.

One thing adding to the uncertainty is the company’s history with Feast or Fired. In most cases, talents who have been “fired” through the match have gone on to be legitimately released, though there have been notable exceptions over the years.

Right now, Maclin’s future remains unclear.

And whether this is a work or a shoot has yet to be revealed.

