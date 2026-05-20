WWE is reportedly moving forward with its planned Saudi Arabia events despite ongoing concerns surrounding tensions in the Middle East.

WWE held an internal Town Hall meeting on Tuesday featuring talent and staff, with both Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan addressing several business-related topics directly.

One of the major takeaways from the meeting was confirmation that WWE’s scheduled June trip to Saudi Arabia is still happening as planned.

There had reportedly been concern among some within the company regarding travel to the region due to the continuing conflict involving the United States and Iran. Despite that, WWE is still expected to head to Riyadh later this month.

One WWE source reportedly stated that the June event remains on schedule, along with future Saudi Arabia events already planned down the line. The source added that there is currently no concern internally about traveling to the country.

The situation had become a topic of discussion following comments made by TKO Group Holdings President and COO Mark Shapiro during a recent TKO investors call.

During his pre-recorded opening remarks, Shapiro addressed the situation in the Middle East and made it clear that TKO intended to continue with all scheduled events in the region.

Shapiro stated, “we are firmly moving ahead with our scheduled events” while specifically referencing both UFC Fight Night in Azerbaijan and WWE Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 27. He noted that the events were being made possible through TKO’s commitment alongside support from regional partners “even and despite a challenging environment.”

Shapiro also addressed speculation stemming from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund pulling financial backing from LIV Golf.

He added, “our partners in Saudi Arabia have confirmed that will not be the case with TKO. Their commitment to our properties in 2026 and beyond is unwavering.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)