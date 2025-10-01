Although specific details are still unclear, multiple things have been claimed internally regarding the much-talked-about botch during the WWE Women’s Championship triple-threat main event of the September 26 episode of WWE SmackDown.

The botch saw Tiffany Stratton retain her title against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax, setting up the WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship showdown against WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia on October 11.

The word going around is that it was actually Stratton who was late to breaking up Cargill’s pin attempt on Jax, leading to Jax having to kick-out. Why the referee did not count for three for Stratton isn’t quite clear, despite that seeming to be the planned finish of the bout.

As noted, Cargill suffered an awful cut near her eye during the same match on 12/26, which she shared very graphic photos of on social media along with the caption, “Don’t question the love I have for this game.”

Backstage sources insist Cargill handled the situation well, all things considered. It was noted that it shouldn’t be a surprise if she is not wrestling this week, however after getting the wound taken care of, Cargill seemed physically okay and was said to be in good spirits.

