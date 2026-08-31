The Hurt Syndicate had a big showing at AEW All In: London, but MVP wasn’t there to see it.

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin teamed with Boom & Doom’s “Big Boom” AJ and QT Marshall in an 8-Man Tag Team Match on Sunday’s Buy-In pre-show, taking on the Shane Taylor Promotions team of Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, and “Captain” Shawn Dean. The Hurt Syndicate and Boom & Doom picked up the win.

MVP, however, was nowhere to be found.

According to one source, MVP’s absence came down to visa issues, specifically changes to the U.K. visa process that kept him from making the trip. Steps are reportedly already underway to prevent the same problem for future overseas events.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All In: London Results 8/31/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.